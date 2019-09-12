Standing by Kashmiris, PM to hold public gathering in AJK tomorrow

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: In a post shared on Twitter, Prime Minisrter Imran Khan has announced to hold mammoth public gathering in Azad Kashmir capital Muzaffarabad tomorrow (Friday) in order to "send a message to the world about the continuing siege of [Indian held Jammu and Kashmir] IHJK by Indian Occupation forces; [and] to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them". Ever-since India has annexed IHJK on August 5 and split it followed by enforcing a lockdown, Prime Minister Imran has repeatedly raised concern about the situation in the disputed region. Earlier, he had also announced that protest will be made every Friday to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting from August 30, when Pakistanis came out in droves to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ from 12pm to 12:30pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

The public meeting announcement of tomorrow has come a day after Pakistan delivered a joint statement on behalf of over 50 countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir at Geneva headquarters of the United Nations. The statement was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Azad Kashmir has started arrangements for the public meeting of the Prime Minister. Interestingly the public meeting has been announced when Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider both are not present in the Azad capital since they have gone abroad for highlighting the plight of Kashmiris and atrocities of occupied Indian forces.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also said the entire world was speaking with one voice against the Indian oppression and use of brutal force against innocent people of Occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, she said the Indian arrogance was biting the dust. She said the joint statement of over 50 countries on the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir in Geneva was a mirror for India to see its crimes against humanity.

She said this communiqué was ‘a proof of the success of our continuous diplomatic efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to awaken the world conscience and our strong commitment with Kashmir cause’.

Dr Awan maintained the international community’s support to the oppressed Kashmiris and demand from India to respect the basic human rights in occupied Kashmir encourages the oppressed.