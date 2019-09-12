SA Games likely in Dec

ISLAMABAD: Nepal’s Supreme Court has directed its National Olympic Committee to hold elections within ten days thus lifting the clouds hovering over the expected delay in 13th South Asian Games scheduled to be held in December.

Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Nepal Olympic Committee head, is expected to regain his seat and his panel is considered favourites to return to power yet again. The court has rejected all the pleas against postponement of the elections.