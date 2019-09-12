Humaira first Pakistani female umpire

Women's cricket has come a long way in recent years. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made concerted efforts to promote the game, which has resulted in some inspired results this year.

After beating West Indies for the first time ever in an ODI series, Pakistan women squared the ODI series against South Africa in their own backyard.

Backing up the progress on the field, success stories have emerged from other quarters too including match officials — who are an integral part of cricket.

Humaira Farah is a shining example in this regard as she holds the distinction of Pakistan’s first-ever female umpire and has so far officiated in more than 170 matches at different levels.

Humaira has a rich experience of playing and administrating sport. She has represented the national hockey team and has worked as a sports administrator for the past 28 years. Currently working as a Director Sports at Lahore Garrison University, she is also pursuing her doctorate in sports sciences.

Humaira said: “In the year 2005, I heard, the PCB was setting up a women’s wing and that is when I decided to pursue umpiring. The same year, I took part in the PCB Panel I and II umpiring courses and started my umpiring career. I am proud of the fact that I became the first female umpire in the country and since then eight more female umpires have emerged.

“I am very confident of making a big name and inspiring other umpires. I want to emulate Aleem Dar and I also look up to Ahsan Raza. With more women games than ever taking place in the present PCB setup, I feel more female umpires will emerge soon.

Humaira is the only one in her family to pursue a career in sports. She owes her success to her mother, who fully supported her as she chased her dreams. When she used to play, women sport was restricted to college and university levels.