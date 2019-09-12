SHOs barred from registering FIRs sans seniors notice

PESHAWAR: The bosses of the Capital City Police have stopped all the station house officers from registering first information report (FIRs) without bringing it into the knowledge of senior officers.

A source said the Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi issued the instruction to all the station house officers.

The order stated that all the SHOs should bring the matter into the notice of relevant sub-divisional police officer who would also inform the SP concerned and other seniors. There used to be several cases in which the police station staff implicated people in fake cases only to mint money or to settle personal scores.

Other SHOs avoided registration of genuine cases of robberies, snatching, dacoities to reduce the burden on them and to give an OK report to the bosses. A source said the directives were issued after a false case lodged against a lady in the Gulbahar Police Station a few weeks back to trap her. The woman was later murdered when she came to Peshawar in connection with hearing into the case.

KP Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem Khan later directed the Capital City Police Officer to suspend all the officials concerned including the station house officer and conduct an inquiry against them. Another inquiry is going on in the case against the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation and DSP Investigation in the case.