Help to educate the future generation

There are many organisations which help their less privileged fellowmen quietly and with no thought of ‘returns’ except for the prayers and good wishes of the people they help to live a better life and the Pravalli Welfare Trust is one of them. (‘Pravalli’ is pothohari language word meaning ‘brotherhood.’) Adopting the motto, ‘It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness,’ the Trust is in its 20th year of service to humanity.

Along with the on-going projects like clean drinking water; ration distribution; medical care; technical training and many others, the trust has also stepped in to educate the children of Thar. There are vast stretches in Rural Sindh where children have no schools to go within a 15/20 Km radius. At some places school buildings are available but teachers have not been provided. Generation after generation grows up illiterate in these areas. The trust is providing teachers in those localities where more than fifty children are roaming around wasting their time. In three Tehsils of Thar, namely Islamkot, Deplo and Khipro the trust has established five schools and hopes to open total of ten by end of 2019. By end of 2020 they hope to open twenty such schools in these remote areas. Each school accommodates fifty to eighty children.

Colonel (r) Mushtaq Ahmad who runs the Trust says that all this is being done through donations and the credit goes to the donors. His own financial contribution is almost nil – he is just the facilitator. They do not maintain an office; transport or permanent employees to ensure that 90% of donations reach the needy. All information is available on their website- www.pravalli.org

It will be a great service to humanity if readers can help the trust in bearing the cost of one school for a year or whatever they can afford. The cost of running a school is Rs10,000 per month.