LWMC staff greeted over effective cleanliness steps

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) chairman and managing director congratulated officers and workers over successful cleanliness operation during Ashura.

They said the performance of LWMC in the field was exceptional and this was due to dedication of the team. They added the department always acknowledges efforts and dedication of its workers and officers.

LWMC chairman said the department will provide special cleanliness service during Muharram. LWMC carried out cleanliness operation as per a devised plan to maintain overall cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, collecting and transporting waste generated.

LWMC MD directed Turkish companies Albayrak and Ozpak to utilise all their resources, manpower and machinery for smooth cleanliness plan. LWMC general manager operations and MD said providing best cleanliness service is the priority of the department. A LWMC spokesperson said without the cooperation of public LWMC cannot maintain cleanliness in the city.

Minorities: A gathering organised by two NGOs invited speakers to highlight two major concerns for minority communities in Pakistan i.e. the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill 2016, and Implementation Mechanism for Minorities Job Quota.

Peter Jacob gave an update on the latest legislative developments vis-à-vis the Christian Marriage & Divorce Bill 2019 and the role of civil society organisations in the process of law making.