Water level at major dams starts falling

LAHORE: Water level at both Mangla and Tarbela dams will start depleting from Thursday (today) as irrigation demand increases while inflows show downward trend.

The Mangla Dam on River Jhelum, biggest water reservoir of the country having 7.3 million acre feet (MAF), couldn’t be filled to capacity this year. It attained nearly 1,223 feet against maximum conservation level of 1,224 feet, storing 5.9 MAF water.

On the other hand, Tarbela Dam on Indus River filled to capacity by storing about 6.1 MAF water. Its maximum conservation level stands at 1,550 ft.

According to water report issued by Wapda, following are reservoirs’ level and storage: Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 6.049 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1222.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.887 MAF. Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.247 MAF. Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 126700 cusecs and Outflows 126700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 19100 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 50600 cusecs and Outflows 16900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 170700 cusecs and Outflows 162300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 161100 cusecs and Outflows 155000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 176800 cusecs and Outflows 155600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 36500 cusecs and Outflows 20500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 155500 cusecs and Outflows 124600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 120000 cusecs and Outflows 63200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 74900 cusecs and Outflows 44400 cusecs.