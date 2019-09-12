Climate denial

For many of us who have been writing and campaigning on climate change and against the oil industry for years, it is easy to forget what a momentous year it has been for raising awareness about our climate crisis.

The impact of Greta Thunberg, the global school strike movement, the Sunrise Movement, and protests by Extinction Rebellion have all helped elevate climate change up the news agenda.

The bad news, though, is the political response remains positively inept, with a climate denier in the White House, an Amazon-destroyer in Brazil, and an EU besotted by the Brexit shambles.

Even when countries promise action, nothing ever happens. A new analysis by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), Friends of the Earth Netherlands, and Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe, shows that not a single EU member state has so far spelled out a comprehensive plan to phase out fossil fuel subsidies, despite a commitment taken at the G20 ten years ago to eliminate them. This is according to a fresh analysis of the bloc’s 28 National Energy and Climate Plans.

Meanwhile the daily evidence that our climate is spiralling out of control, with unprecedented wildfires in the Arctic, the Amazon, and Africa. Arctic glaciers are now melting at un unprecedented rate, with the BBC recently reporting that Greenland’s ice faces a melting “death sentence.” Our warming world has daily consequences: The Bahamas are still reeling from Hurricane Dorian, made much more destructive by our hotter oceans. The devastation is heart-breaking. As CNN reported from one island: “There is nothing left.”

In Australia, firefighters battled over 100 bushfires across two eastern states yesterday. “We’ve never seen this before in recorded history, fire weather has never been as severe this early in spring,” said Andrew Sturgess, an inspector with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

In the country, faced with a looming severe drought, scientists are warning about a potential “ecological collapse.” As a precaution, the New South Wales government has started moving native fish from the Lower Darling, which is part of Australia’s most significant river system, in case the stressed river basin dries up or water temperatures get too high in the next few months. But no matter the evidence, the climate deniers are planning for one last stand. According to Desmog, a coalition of some 400 denial groups and individuals is gearing up for a European media blitz later this month, in an apparent bid to derail efforts to set targets by the EU for “net zero” emissions.

The deniers plan a self-styled ‘European Declaration’ with press conferences in Brussels, Rome, and Oslo. They intend to send a letter to EU leaders and the UN, which is entitled ‘There is no climate emergency’.

Excerpted from: ‘Climate Deniers’ Response to Climate Crisis: “There Is No Climate Emergency”.

Commondreams.org