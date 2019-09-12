Sindh governor, CM pay tribute to Quaid on death anniversary

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial cabinet members visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday to pay homage to the father of the nation on his 71st death anniversary.

The governor and chief minister laid floral wreaths at the grave of the country’s founding and offered Fateha. Speaking to the media, the Sindh Governor said the Two-Nation Theory — promoted by Jinnah — proved to be true as minorities in India, in particular Muslims, “are not safe today”.

Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Naya Pakistan was in fact the Quaid’s vision for Pakistan, as the people of all schools of thought and religions had an equal place in Quaid’s Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister Shah said in line with the Quaid’s vision, it was the people’s national responsibility to make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country where people enjoyed equal rights.

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876. It was his struggle that gave the Muslims of the Sub-continent an independent homeland on August 14, 1947. He served as Pakistan’s first governor general until his death a year later.