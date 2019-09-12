close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Umra fee withdrawal: Saudi govt informs Pakistan about decision

National

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Ministry of Haj has conveyed Pakistan Ministry of Religious Affairs decision of the government of Saudi Arabia to withdraw 2000 Riyals fee on second-time performance of Umra by Pakistani pilgrims, the spokesman of the Religious Ministry in Islamabad said. Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari has welcomed decision of the Saudi government to end fee for second time performance of Umra for Pakistani saying the decision would give relief to a large number of Paksitanis who visit Saudi Arabia for the purpose.

