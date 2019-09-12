Conjoined twin baby dies

MULTAN: One of the newborn conjoined twins died at Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the hospital sources, two conjoined babies were born to the wife of Mazhar Abbas of Kabirwala last Friday.

The babies were conjoined with urinary bladders and intestines.

The doctors conducted successful surgery last Sunday and separated them. However, one of the babies died on Wednesday.