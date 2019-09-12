SHO, ASI arrested for keeping man in ‘illegal detention’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: An SHO and an ASI were arrested on charges of detaining a man illegally on Wednesday. Bashir Ahmad Noal, SHO of city police station, Tandlianwala, and Ansar Ahmad, ASI in-charge police post Tandlianwala arrested Muhammad Yar of Chak 426/GB, Tandlianwala and kept him in detention for one week without registering any case against him. SP (Sadr) Naeem Shahid ordered the arrest of the cops.
HEADLESS BODY OF GIRL FOUND: A headless body of a young girl was found floating in a canal near Dingro Bridge, Sargodha Road on Wednesday. Passers-by spotted the body and informed the Nishatabad police. The police took the body into custody.
ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’: An alleged robber was killed in a police encounter on Wednesday. Reportedly, police killed robber Saddi Ahmad of Chak 620/GB, Tandlianwala in an encounter that took place near Chak 451/GB. The bandits were looting the locals and when they saw police party they opened fire at them. Saddi was found dead after police retaliated. Saddi’s accomplice Yasin of Chak 282/GB managed to escape.
