close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

SHO, ASI arrested for keeping man in ‘illegal detention’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

FAISALABAD: An SHO and an ASI were arrested on charges of detaining a man illegally on Wednesday. Bashir Ahmad Noal, SHO of city police station, Tandlianwala, and Ansar Ahmad, ASI in-charge police post Tandlianwala arrested Muhammad Yar of Chak 426/GB, Tandlianwala and kept him in detention for one week without registering any case against him. SP (Sadr) Naeem Shahid ordered the arrest of the cops.

HEADLESS BODY OF GIRL FOUND: A headless body of a young girl was found floating in a canal near Dingro Bridge, Sargodha Road on Wednesday. Passers-by spotted the body and informed the Nishatabad police. The police took the body into custody.

ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’: An alleged robber was killed in a police encounter on Wednesday. Reportedly, police killed robber Saddi Ahmad of Chak 620/GB, Tandlianwala in an encounter that took place near Chak 451/GB. The bandits were looting the locals and when they saw police party they opened fire at them. Saddi was found dead after police retaliated. Saddi’s accomplice Yasin of Chak 282/GB managed to escape.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan