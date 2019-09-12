Police recover killed MPA’s video

LAHORE: Naseerabad Police investigators have recovered a video of former MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill, recorded a couple of hours before her murder. In the video, the victim discloses four incidents of theft at her home. She says thieves took away 35,000 dollars, Rs 2 lakh in cash and a licensed weapon. She seems to be describing the map of her home besides telling the passage to her room used by thieves. The investigators have started working to trace her killers, keeping in view the aspects covered in the video.