Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Police recover killed MPA’s video

National

LAHORE: Naseerabad Police investigators have recovered a video of former MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill, recorded a couple of hours before her murder. In the video, the victim discloses four incidents of theft at her home. She says thieves took away 35,000 dollars, Rs 2 lakh in cash and a licensed weapon. She seems to be describing the map of her home besides telling the passage to her room used by thieves. The investigators have started working to trace her killers, keeping in view the aspects covered in the video.

