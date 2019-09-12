Civil Lines Police arrest 61 criminals

LAHORE: The Lahore Police (Civil Lines Division) in a crackdown on criminals have arrested 61 people and recovered 2 pistols, bullets and more than 2kg Charas. Civil Lines Division SP Dost Muhammad had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Following the directions, the police busted a two-member gang along with 2 lakh rupees. Moreover, three proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with eight court offenders. The police recovered Rs 71,000 from criminals in a successful action against gamblers. The police arrested 14 people for violating kite-flying ban, wheeling, aerial firing and Loudspeaker and Price Control Act.