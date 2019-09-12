close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Couple, son inflicted injuries

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

OKARA: A man, his wife and their son were inflicted injuries by five accused over an old enmity. M Nawaz had litigation with police constables Muhammad Azhar and Amir Riaz. On the day of the incident, sister of Nawaz, her husband Ghulam Anwar and their son were attacked by the cops and their accomplices. They shot at and injured Ghulam Anwar and dragged his wife. They injured their son when he tried to save his parents.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A 30-year-old woman committed suicide. Fouzia Bibi of village 43/GD was upset owing to domestic issues and ate poison and died instantly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan