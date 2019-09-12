Couple, son inflicted injuries

OKARA: A man, his wife and their son were inflicted injuries by five accused over an old enmity. M Nawaz had litigation with police constables Muhammad Azhar and Amir Riaz. On the day of the incident, sister of Nawaz, her husband Ghulam Anwar and their son were attacked by the cops and their accomplices. They shot at and injured Ghulam Anwar and dragged his wife. They injured their son when he tried to save his parents.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A 30-year-old woman committed suicide. Fouzia Bibi of village 43/GD was upset owing to domestic issues and ate poison and died instantly.