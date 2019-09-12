close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
September 12, 2019

SC to hear GIDC case on 19th

Top Story

September 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court would hear the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case on Thursday (September 19). The attorney general had moved to the apex court over GIDC ordinance and sought early hearing of the case. He had filed a petition at the Supreme Court Registrar Office on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking early hearing of the case.

