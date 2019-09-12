SC to hear GIDC case on 19th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court would hear the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case on Thursday (September 19). The attorney general had moved to the apex court over GIDC ordinance and sought early hearing of the case. He had filed a petition at the Supreme Court Registrar Office on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking early hearing of the case.
