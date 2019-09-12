Township Whites advance in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Township Whites entered into the quarterfinal of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Khizra Club by 7 wickets in the low scoring pre-quarterfinal played at Township Whites Ground.

Scores: Khizra Club 68 all out in 14.3 overs (Zain Bin Farooq 21, Umer Eman 12, Wahab Ahmed 4/4, M Shareef 2/7, Aitazaz Ahsan 2/6). Township Whites 69/3 in 10.1 overs (M Naeem 49(no), Ibrar Khan 2/11).