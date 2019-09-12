U-16 camps a suitable platform for youngsters, says Adnan

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will prove to be a suitable platform for potential youngsters of different games to improve their sports skills; he said this in a statement Wednesday.

Aulakh said promotion of sports among young generation has been among govt’s top priorities. “The training and grooming of young players was badly ignored during the previous eras and we are focusing on this key feature because Pakistan can get quality players in different games only through proper honing,” he elaborated.

Aulakh said: “Definitely, it’s a future building step and we are quite upbeat that Pakistan will gain several talented young players after this coaching campaign. Our camps will start after tough selection process and there will be no compromise on quality of training at camps,” he stressed.

Aulakh said that all the trials were conducted purely on merit. “We are quite hopeful to find dozens of talented players from month-long under-16 coaching and training camps. SBP will provide best facilities to camp trainees during the duration of camps of six games in different cities of the province.”