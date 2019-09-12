Jansher asks former greats to join hands with PSF

ISLAMABAD: Former world squash champion Jansher Khan called on the former greats and champions to come forward and join hand with new Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) administration in establishing the solid base enabling country regain glory at international arena.

Talking to The News, Jansher congratulated Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood on assuming the charge as Senior Vice President PSF.

“I am happy that a squash player has taken over as the SVP PSF. It is a very good omen for the game, Now I would call on all former leading players and squash greats to come forward and help the game flourish from the grassroots level. The game of squash is getting off to a new beginning and as such all should come forward and help the game in their respective capacities.”

Jansher said that an official who plays the game takes the sports development in totally different prospective. “I hope that the new SVP PSF would treat the game and its development in totally different way. His only aim hopefully would be to improve the plight of squash at all levels.”

The former world champion praised PSF endeavor to organize record number of international tournaments last year. “It is because of these tournaments that Pakistani players went on to improve their international ranking. Last year was very beneficial for local squash player. I still believe that hard work and extra effort on the part of the leading Pakistan players could have helped them raise their international ranking even further.”

Jansher questioned the physical staandard of top players. “In modern competitive international squash, you cannot compete against the best unless and until you are super fit physically, mentally and stamina wise. Why Egyptians are heading the PSA ranking and are dominating the game around the world. Besides being technically good, the majority of Egyptians are physically and mentally very tough and ready to face any challenge. That thing has been missing from leading Pakistan players.”

He called on the PSF high ups to continue supporting the game in best possible way. “Organising international events for senior and junior level is one of the positive signs and I hope that trend would continue. International and national tournaments for seniors and juniors is a positive way forward. I hope this trend would continue and more and more tournaments will be organized.” He praised PSF as being the only federation in the world that supports and backs leading players financially.

“Nowhere in the world, federation backs and supports players in such a big way as PSF does. Players should realize this very important aspect and try to work even harder to bring laurels for the country.”

The ten times British Open champion called on the government to increase financial support for the PSF as the days were gone where a few millions were enough. “If government wants to project the soft image of the country internationally by grooming world beaters, they will have to increase the overall grant for the leading federations. In this modern era, mere Rs 3.5 millions are peanuts. PSF’s grant should be increased to get more positive results internationally.”