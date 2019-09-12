close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
AFP
September 12, 2019

Dutch euthanasia doctor acquitted in landmark case

World

AFP
September 12, 2019

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court on Wednesday acquitted a doctor over euthanising a woman with severe dementia in a landmark case for the Netherlands, the first country in the world to legalise euthanasia. Prosecutors had accused the unnamed doctor of failing to properly consult the 74-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in the case in 2016, saying that the woman may have changed her mind before about dying.

