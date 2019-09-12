Dutch euthanasia doctor acquitted in landmark case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: A Dutch court on Wednesday acquitted a doctor over euthanising a woman with severe dementia in a landmark case for the Netherlands, the first country in the world to legalise euthanasia. Prosecutors had accused the unnamed doctor of failing to properly consult the 74-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in the case in 2016, saying that the woman may have changed her mind before about dying.
