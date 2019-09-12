OIC foreign ministers to meet over Netanyahu ‘escalation’

RIYADH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said it will hold an emergency foreign ministers´ meeting on Sunday to discuss an “Israeli escalation” following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s pre-election pledge to annex part of the West Bank. “At the request of Saudi Arabia, the organisation will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday at the level of foreign ministers in Jeddah... to discuss the serious Israeli escalation,” the 57-member pan-Islamic body said on Twitter on Wednesday. Battling to win re-election in September 17 polls, Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the strategic Jordan Valley, which accounts for around a third of the occupied West Bank. He also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements in the wider West Bank, but in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the election. Taken together, those moves could essentially destroy any remaining hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.