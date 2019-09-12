Waseem ready to face Filipino rival in mouth-watering clash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem is set to return to the ring when he faces Conrado Tenamor of the Philippines in his ranking fight in Dubai on Friday (tomorrow).

The contest is expected to be an exciting affair as both the fighters have good reputation. Waseem said on Wednesday that he was satisfied with his preparation for his fight which is part of the Rotunda Rumble event being promoted by Ahmed A. Seddiqi’s Round 10 Boxing in association with MTK Global at the Caesars Palace, Dubai.

“I have trained very well and I am hundred percent confident,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Wednesday. “I am strong both mentally and physically and InshaAllah I will go for a win hundred percent,” the Quetta-born two-time Commonwealth Games medallist said.

“It now depends on luck but I will definitely fight for a win,” Waseem was quick to add. Expressing satisfaction over his training during the last six to seven months in Scotland, Waseem said that it was the best training which he did.

Meanwhile, Waseem’s coach Danny Vaughan told ‘The News’ from Dubai that the fighter is ready to face the Filipino rival. “Waseem has been training really hard for the fight,” he said. “His opponent (Tenamor) is a very strong fighter but we are confident. Waseem is itching to compete and get this opponent out of the way,” he added.

This will be almost after 14 long months that Waseem is making a return to the ring. Waseem had played his last fight in July 2018 when he lost to South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title fight.

Waseem was earlier slated to face Thailand’s highly-experienced Wittawas Basapean (34-11-3) but the latter was forced to skip the fight due to injury he developed during sparring.

Waseem was then scheduled to return to the ring in June but could not do so due to medical issues. After serving Pakistan in amateur circuit for over a decade, Waseem turned pro months after lifting bronze in the flyweight competitions of the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

And soon he created ripples in the professional boxing world by lifting the WBC world sliver flyweight title after beating Jether Oliva of the Philippines in Seoul on July 17, 2016. He became a rare boxer of the world to secure world title only in his fourth pro bout.

Currently, Waseem stands at the ninth spot in the WBC ranking and at the 14th place in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) rankings. After facing Conrado Waseem will return to Islamabad. He will then go back to Glasgow after renewing his England visa, according to a family source of the boxer.

Waseem’s opponent in Dubai fight Conrado has played 14 bouts, winning 11 with four knock-outs and losing three with three KOs. Waseem has to his credit nine bouts, winning eight with six knock-outs and losing one.