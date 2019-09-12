tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An introductory session organised by Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) regarding safe and smart city matrix. University of Engineering and Technology (UET) vice-chancellor, professors, secretary excise and other related officers participated in session. MD and COO gave details on safe and smart city matrix.
LAHORE: An introductory session organised by Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) regarding safe and smart city matrix. University of Engineering and Technology (UET) vice-chancellor, professors, secretary excise and other related officers participated in session. MD and COO gave details on safe and smart city matrix.