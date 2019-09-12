close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
Punjab Safe Cities Authority

National

 
September 12, 2019

LAHORE: An introductory session organised by Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) regarding safe and smart city matrix. University of Engineering and Technology (UET) vice-chancellor, professors, secretary excise and other related officers participated in session. MD and COO gave details on safe and smart city matrix.

