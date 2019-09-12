Another day of protest at Sindh varsity

SUKKUR: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of teachers, officers and employees of Sindh University continued their protest on the 11th day on Wednesday against illegal appointments. The protesters blamed the Vice-Chancellor SU, Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Registrar, Ameer Abro, and Director Finance, Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar of alleged nepotism and favoritism in hiring 430 employees of the university. They also blamed the authorities for unlawful transfers and postings, embezzlement in funds and rampant corruption.