Buzdar pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the dream of Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve an independent homeland was materialised under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said, "We are living freely in Pakistan because of the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam. Quaid-e-Azam was a man of principles and a statesman, establishment of a society based on the principles of tolerance and harmony was his dream, the CM said. Pakistan can get rid of the crisis by following the principles of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.