Thu Sep 12, 2019
A
APP
September 12, 2019

Over 96pc Hujjaj return home

National

Islamabad: Over 96 per cent pilgrims (Hujjaj) have so far returned home after performing sacred religious obligation in Saudi Arabia last month, a spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said here Wednesday. In a statement he said the post-Haj flight operation would be concluded on September 15 with the return of all 200,000 pilgrims. So far over 181,000 pilgrims including 108,000 government and 73,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached home. He said 14,000 pilgrims were still present in Madina Munawwara and return flights would continuing from Jeddah and Madina airports.

