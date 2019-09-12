close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
September 12, 2019

Tevta to set up six modern centres with help of ADB

Lahore: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique has said that the authority with the help of Asian Development Bank will set up six state-of-the-art centres of excellence in Punjab

The centres would be set up to provide the latest training and updated skill development facilities in the newest fields to the students. He said this on Wednesday during a meeting with an Asian Development Bank (ADP) team headed by Norman Larocque, principal education specialist.

The Tevta chairman said provision of fully-equipped modern labs in Tevta institutions with the assistance of ADB was amongst his top priorities so that the Tevta students could acquire top class expertise by having hands-on training in the labs. He said that linkage with industries would be strengthened under the programme.

He said that Tevta courses were being remodeled on recommendations of a LUMS team to tailor the courses along the modern lines. ADB representative Norman Larocque assured Tevta that ADB would provide cooperation to it for realisation of the goals set by the authority.

A committee comprising ADB and Tevta representatives was constituted for putting the objectives to practice.

