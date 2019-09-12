Turkey awards scholarships to 114 Pakistani students

Islamabad: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul hosted the students, who received the government scholarships to study in Turkish universities during the academic year 2019-20, here before their departure to Turkey.

Mr Yurdakul told students that Turkey was their second home, where they would never feel that they're living abroad. "Be active and keep strong relations with your Turkish friends! All Turks love Pakistan and you will find them to be very cooperative and helpful," Yurdakul told them.

The ambassador said the Pakistani students were new members of the Turkish family, who would definitely feel at home in Turkey and make their families back here proud. The students thanked the ambassador for hosting a gathering before their departure. "We are thankful to the Turkish government for awarding 114 scholarships to us," said student M Huzefa. He said students would be Pakistani ambassadors in Turkey but on homecoming, they would become Turkish ambassadors in Pakistan. Representatives of Turkiye Maarif Foundation and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency also attended.