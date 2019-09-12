Seven of a family faint after having toxic food

LAHORE: Seven persons of a family fainted after having toxic food in Manawala, Bedian Road on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the affectees to hospital. The affectees were identified as Jannat Gull, 19, daughter of Sarwar, Maa Bibi, 40, wife of Sarwar, Ismatullah, 8, Saad, 15, Musafir, 12, Gul Sher, 10, and Zartaj Gul, 3, children of Sarwar.