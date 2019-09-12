Three people knocked dead by truck

Three people, a man, woman and minor boy, were killed in a road accident in Qayyumabad C Area within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station on Wednesday.

The police said that the accident took place when a speedy truck hit their motorcycle. Resultantly, they got wounded critically and were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Idrees, son of Habibur Rehman, who according to his CNIC was a resident of Zaman Town. The police said that the woman and the minor boy were yet to be identified, but the deceased woman appeared to be 30 years old.

The police said Idrees was going somewhere along with the woman and the minor when the truck hit the motorcycle. The driver of the truck responsible for the accident was caught and beaten by a crowd of people and handed over to the police. The police then shifted the driver, Asif, and his vehicle to the police station.