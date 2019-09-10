Nadra MRT to visit Luton on Sat-Sun

LONDON: The Mobile Registration Team (MRT) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit Luton on Saturday and Sunday (September 14 and 15) to provide its services to the residents of the area.

According to the schedule, the Nadra MRT will be visiting 128-130 Oak Road, Luton, LU4 8AD from 1000-1400 hours, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here on Monday. It said the New Smart NICOP will cost £54 with a delivery time of 7-8 weeks. For an urgent delivery time of 4-5 weeks, the fee is £67, and for the even quicker executive duration of 1-2 weeks, the cost will be £82. The High Commission stresses there will be no extra charges. For any queries applicants may contact by phone 020 7664 9246; or by emailing [email protected]

To ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the community, the High Commission for Pakistan in London regularly organises visits of the Nadra MRT to the surrounding areas of London.