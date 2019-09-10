Chinese community rallies in San Francisco to support HK govt

SAN FRANCISCO: More than 500 people on Sunday rallied in San Francisco’s Chinatown to condemn the violence by radical protestors in the Chinese city of Hong Kong.

They condemned the violent tactics of the protesters and voiced support for the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in restoring local order and security.

The rally, organized by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) and the Committee to Promote the Reunification of China San Francisco Bay Area Chapter (CPRCSF), was attended by all major leading Chinese communities and representatives of overseas Chinese and businesses in Northern California, who waved miniature Chinese national flags and HKSAR flags, and chanted slogans to voice their solidarity with the HKSAR government and Hong Kong police.

Chu Wen Huang, president of CCBA Board of Directors and president of Ning Yung Benevolent Association, said what has happened in Hong Kong over the past three months reflects poorly on the city in the eyes of the international community.

Huang noted that radical demonstrators in Hong Kong have continued their “intolerable” violent activities, including destroying subway facilities, despite the HKSAR government’s decision on Sept. 4 to withdraw the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.

“We strongly condemn such violence and firmly support the HKSAR government in taking legal action to enforce the rule of law and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Huang told the pro-HKSAR government supporters.

“We cannot tolerate such violence any more and urge all overseas Chinese across the world to stand in solidarity with the people of Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland to say no to these radical elements,” said the CCBA president.

CPRCSF President Wei Ming He said, “The appalling acts of extremism committed by those mask-wearing protesters cannot conceal the ugly nature of their violence, to which the Hong Kong police have exerted maximum restraint.” He meanwhile expressed opposition to any foreign interference in the internal affairs of the HKSAR.