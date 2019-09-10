close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
September 10, 2019

8 killed in Nigeria attacks

National

X
Xinhua
September 10, 2019

ABUJA: The police in Nigeria’s southern state of Ebonyi on Monday said an investigation has been launched into the killing of at least eight people in two communities at the weekend.

The attackers also burned at least six houses and killed a herd of goats in the violence which went on for hours on Saturday. Police spokeswoman Loveth Odah said four among the dead victims in the attacks were beheaded by the unknown assailants who wreaked havoc in the Ukwagba and Mgbo communities of Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

Odah said the identities of the attackers were unknown.

However, locals suspected that the attack was done by hirelings loyal to some local politicians. State governor Dave Umahi has summoned a security meeting to address the situation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan