close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Man kills wife in Mansehra village

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his wife with help of his father and brother in Datta village on Sunday night.

According to police, one Mohammad Qasim used to quarrel with his wife (B), 23, over domestic issues. The woman was murdered the other day. The suspect, his father and brother were named in the first information report registered after the murder of the woman. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The body was taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors handed it over to her family on completion of medico-legal formalities. Also in the day, a young boy Mohammad Safeer was injured after being hit by a motorbike.

He was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from where doctors referred him to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan