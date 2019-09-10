Man kills wife in Mansehra village

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his wife with help of his father and brother in Datta village on Sunday night.

According to police, one Mohammad Qasim used to quarrel with his wife (B), 23, over domestic issues. The woman was murdered the other day. The suspect, his father and brother were named in the first information report registered after the murder of the woman. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The body was taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors handed it over to her family on completion of medico-legal formalities. Also in the day, a young boy Mohammad Safeer was injured after being hit by a motorbike.

He was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from where doctors referred him to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.