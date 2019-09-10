‘ANP being punished for raising voice for Pakhtuns’

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said on Monday that his party was being punished for campaigning for the rights of Pakhtuns.

Speaking to the members of the National Youth Organisation Provincial Council at the Bacha Khan Markaz, he claimed none of his party leader or worker had been arrested in corruption cases during the last six years that proved that his party had been punished for serving the Pakhtuns.