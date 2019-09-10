Afghan president renews calls for peace

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Monday made a renewed call for peace but insisted the Taliban must observe a ceasefire.

Ghani’s comments, to a meeting of military leaders in Kabul, came amid uncertainty over the future of efforts to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump’s abrupt cancellation of talks with the Taliban at the weekend, reports an international news agency.

“We are ready for peace talks but if the Taliban think they can scare us, look at these warriors,” Ghani said, declaring that peace could not be unconditional as he repeated demands for a ceasefire that the Taliban have so far refused.

Trump’s refusal to meet the Taliban has left it unclear whether talks can be revived or whether the two sides, locked in a broad stalemate, will continue fighting.

The Taliban’s determination to step up both attacks on the provincial centres and suicide bombings even as peace talks were taking place was a key factor in pushing Trump to cancel talks days after a US soldier was killed in the capital Kabul. The end of the talks has fuelled fears of a further increase in violence across Afghanistan, with heightened security warnings in the Kabul and other centres ahead of a presidential election scheduled for Sept 28.