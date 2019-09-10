Greece bow out of WC

SHENZHEN, China: Greece’s coach said that NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had been the victim of a lack of “respect” after being fouled out as the team narrowly exited the Basketball World Cup on Monday.

The Milwaukee Bucks standout picked up a questionable, fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter and even though Greece beat the Czech Republic 84-77, it was not enough.Greece, targeting an unlikely spot in the quarter-finals, needed to win by 12 or more points to stay alive in the tournament in China.

They went for broke in the fourth quarter and were up by 10 points with just over eight minutes left, as the tension went up a notch in Shenzhen.Greece reached the magic 12-point lead, only for the Czechs to immediately hit back to narrow the deficit once more, then came the crucial loss of the 24-year-old Antetokounmpo.

He was seen remonstrating with the officials after Greece’s fate was sealed, but overall, the reigning MVP was not on the top of his game at the World Cup.“He came every day to fight on the court, of course he did not get the respect he wants and I mean about the two fouls he received today, the third and the fifth,” said Greece coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos.

“You cannot call these kinds of fouls on this kind of player. That’s finished because I don’t like to talk about the referees too much.”Antetokounmpo had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists before his afternoon — and Greece’s tournament — came to an early end.

Despite losing, the Czechs now need a USA victory over Brazil later Monday to reach the quarter-finals.Skourtopoulos made the surprising admission that he and his coaching team had failed to get the most out of their star man, the so-called “Greek Freak”.

“It’s the first time we had him with us with this status of MVP, in these 25 days we tried to do the best we can... I can say maybe we did not make the correct options.“We worked very hard to support him.” He added: “I am sorry because we disappointed a lot of fans in Greece and fans who supported us here.”