Casey wins first golf title in five years

HAMBURG: England’s Paul Casey ended a five-year wait for his 14th European Tour title with a thrilling one-shot victory at the European Open golf tournament in Hamburg on Sunday.

The 42-year-old, who now plays the majority of his golf in the United States, trailed home hope Bernd Ritthammer and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre by a single stroke overnight, but fired a brilliant six-under 66 to claim the tournament.It was Casey’s first win on the European Tour since the 2014 KLM Open in the Netherlands.

That was the last time he had won a professional title until his triumph at the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship last March, a tournament he successfully defended this year.Casey, who starred as Europe won the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, said he was not sure how he rediscovered his winning touch. “I’m not sure I can put my finger on it and I’m not sure I’d tell you if I knew,” he said.