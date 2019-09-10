Shastri wants to invest in young talent

NEW DELHI: Spelling out his vision for his second stint with the team, India head coach Ravi Shastri said that he wants to develop a solid bench by investing in younger talent, and looked at the upcoming season as a transitional phase in Indian cricket.

India, following their semi-final exit at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, had a successful start to the season, winning each of the completed games in all three formats during their tour of the West Indies in August-September.

Shastri, whose tenure runs till the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, said that while they build up their younger talent, it is equally important to keep winning.“The vision is to keep the consistency level going,” Shastri said. “It will be a team in transition, and one has to keep an eye out for the youth and also keep an eye on developing the bench strength as far as batting and bowling goes across all three formats.

“We should, at the same time, be never losing sight of the fact that you play to win. Never losing that angle, but yet, at the same time, investing in youth.”The former India captain further acknowledged the fact that giving an extended run to the younger lot might affect the results at times, but addressed it as an important aspect to build a strong unit.

“You might get the odd game or the odd series in which you might lose in the quest of investing, but that is what you have to do to earn success,” he said. “If you have to build a good side and keep it in good space for another five years to go, you need to do it.”

With two major events in the form of the ongoing ICC Test Championship and next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the 57-year-old said that the consistency should start from the home series against South Africa, who play three T20Is and as many Tests later this month.

“We are playing at home (against South Africa), and it is the World Test Championship, so now there is even more reason on why you have to play the way you should. There are now points to be accumulated. We are the No.1 team in the world, and we have been for the last three years, so there is pride at stake as well.

“So we want to keep that consistency going and ensuring that we are placed nicely in the table for when the time comes to decide who plays in the final.“The path should be that knowing well you have got 12 months to go for the T20 World Cup and you have about 18-20 months to go for the World Test Championship. Getting youth in during that transition period by keeping an eye on the youth is important so that they can mix with the experience and give us a really solid side.”

The Virat Kohli-led side trumped West Indies 3-0 in the T20Is and 2-0 in the ODIs, before sweeping the Test series 2-0, and with it, going to the top of the ICC Test Championship table, after the opening cycle of games. “To beat the West Indies in West Indies across all three formats, I think this must be unprecedented.”

Shastri said. “A team going to the Caribbean and not losing a single game, I don’t think it has happened in the past and it will not happen that easily in the near future.”