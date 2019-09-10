Paine hails Smith as the best player

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Australia captain Tim Paine hailed Steve Smith as the best player he has ever seen after the star batsman picked up the man-of-the match award following victory in the fourth Test against England on Sunday.

The home side, set a huge second-innings target of 383 to win, were bowled out for 197, putting Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week’s finale at the Oval.

The result means current holders Australia retain the Ashes regardless of the result in the final match of the series. Smith scored 211 and 82 in the game to take his tally for the series to an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing England’s one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.

“I’m not sure I have ever played better,” Smith told Sky Sports. “I have enjoyed my time in the middle. I have come back fresh from a year out, but relaxed and chilled out. I want to be the one in the middle doing my job for the team as I don’t particularly enjoy watching cricket.”

Captain Paine said: “Steve is the best player I have ever seen. He showed that again in this Test match. He knows the game so well and reads it so well.”

Australia coach Justin Langer also hailed Smith, who tops the global Test batting rankings after returning from a 12-month ball-tampering ban. “We’ve got the best fast bowler

in the world (Pat Cummins) and the best Test batsman in the world,” he told Sky Sports.

“I thought Virat Kohli was the best batsman I’ve ever seen because of the way he plays in all forms, but Steve Smith... That’s another level. He’s a great problem-solver. His hunger for the game, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Meanwhile, Smith said it “feels amazing” to retain the Ashes. “It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home,” former captain Smith told Sky Sports. “I’ve been here a few times when things haven’t gone our way,” he added. “This was always one to tick off my bucket list. It’s extremely satisfying.

“We thought we would get our eight chances. I thought (Craig) Overton was exceptional but fortunately the boys got the job done.“I am incredibly proud of how I have performed and what I have helped the team achieve.”

Paine told the BBC he was overcome with emotion. “The amount of work that’s tried to go on in to retain the Ashes has been enormous and I’m really proud of this group and how we bounced back from Headingley,” he said. “The atmosphere, I was just saying to the guys, at every ground has been unbelievable. The noise they make here and the passion they have for cricket makes this moment all the more special.

“We’re thrilled. This is what we came here to do, to take the Ashes home. We’ll have a bloody good night tonight together and celebrate but we’ll be back on deck next week. We want to win the Ashes 3-1.”