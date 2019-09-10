Pakistan out of U19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Both Mohammad Wasim and Qasim Akram, who were sidelined by tour selectors for the crucial match against India that Pakistan lost by 60 runs, played impressive roles in Pakistan’s first victory in the Under-19 Asia Cup at Tyronne Fernando Stadium in Moratuwa (Sri Lanka) on Monday.

Despite the win Pakistan have failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament as they finished behind India and Afghanistan.

The two performed with bat and ball as Pakistan beat minnows Kuwait by a huge margin of 163 runs. Both were left out of the match against India and Qasim, who took 4-38 against Kuwait Monday, was never even asked to bowl in the only match he played against Afghanistan.

On Monday, Wasim hit a 20-ball unbeaten 55 (two fours and six sixes) to propel Pakistan to their 335-9 total in 50 overs and followed it with a three wicket spell to help his side to their comfortable victory.

Qasim Akram made 28 runs and then took four wickets in his match winning contribution.The foundation of the Pakistan total was laid by Irfan Khan (63 off 68 balls) and Haris Khan (53 off 41 balls). Fahad Munir made 42 before Wasim’s whirlwind innings provided the icing on the cake.

Rohail, who scored 117 against India, scored 34 runs off 45 balls. Jandu Hamoud took four wickets for 60 runs.Kuwait batsmen found the target beyond their reach as Pakistan bowlers led by Qasim (four for 38) and Wasim (three for 23) kept a tight leash on the scoring rate. Abu Huraira provided two vital breakthroughs in his economical 10-over spell in which he conceded 33 runs.

Kuwait captain Abdul Sadiq scored 60 runs while Govind Kumar made 45, the two added 110 runs for the third wicket but their departure titled the match in Pakistan’s favour.Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 335-9 in 50 overs (Irfan Khan 63, Mohammad Wasim 55 not out, Haris Khan 53; Jandu Hamoud 4-60). Kuwait U19 172 all out in 43.4 overs (Abdul Sadiq 60, Govind Kumar 45; Qasim Akram 4-38, Mohammad Wasim 3-23, Abu Huraira 2-33).