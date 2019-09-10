Pakistan face tough task against Netherlands

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be facing one of the toughest opponents of the modern day hockey — The Netherlands — in back-to-back Olympic qualifiers to be held in Amsterdam on October 26 and 27.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced the final roadmap for the Olympics as all the leading teams have been given opportunity to have one last go at the dream participation.

Holland will meet Pakistan for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in back-to-back matches to be played at their home. Teams winning their respective matches will make it to the Olympics.

Pakistan will face tough opponents mainly because the Greenshirts have lost crucial points for missing the FIH Pro League days ahead of its start in February.

The late withdrawal earned Pakistan negative points. Pakistan were thus placed at No 12 of the available teams and were to play one the three top teams Germany, India or The Netherlands. The draws ceremony held in Lausanne (Switzerland) Monday saw Pakistan locking the horns against The Netherlands that is considered one of the toughest available teams.

The modern day powerhouse of hockey have been featuring in top hockey continuously for the last decade. Pakistan on the other hand are virtually out of the competitive hockey for the last two year or ever since former secretary Shahbaz Ahmed took over the charge.

“Definitely it is possibly the toughest of jobs for my team as playing Olympic qualifier against the leading team would be a big task. Had we kept on playing competitive hockey during the last two years, beating Holland would not have been so difficult. Under the present circumstances indeed it is a tough task as our team has not played even a single international for the last almost over a year now,” Khawaja Junaid, national team head coach, said.

He, however, assured his countrymen that he will try to bring out the best from players.“One thing I can assure is that we will try to our hundred percent in the back-to-back games.”

Junaid also rued missed FIH Pro League, saying that it cost Pakistan dearly. “Had we played the league, we would now have been pitted against a weaker team.”

Olympic hockey tournament will be staged in Japan’s capital city from July 25 to August 7 next year and involve 12 men’s and as many women’s teams. The men’s teams which have already qualified include Japan, Argentina, South Africa, Belgium and Australia.

Men’s qualifiers schedule: October 25-26: Spain v France, Valencia.

October 26-27: The Netherlands v Pakistan, Amsterdam.

October 26-27: Canada v Ireland, West Vancouver.

November 1-2: India v Russia, Bhubaneswar.

November 2-3: New Zealand v Korea, Stratford.

November 2-3: Germany v Austria, Monchengladbach.

November 2-3: Great Britain v Malaysia, London.