Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Trailer driver dies in police custody

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A 50-year-old driver of a trailer died in B-Division police station on Monday. Police seized the vehicle of Jaman Shah of Tando Allah Yar, Sindh for two days to use it as a barrier for Muharram processions. According to local rescuers, who were called in the police station for medical aid, the driver died of cardiac arrest. Police have dispatched his body to his native city without postmortem.

