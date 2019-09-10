Trailer driver dies in police custody

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A 50-year-old driver of a trailer died in B-Division police station on Monday. Police seized the vehicle of Jaman Shah of Tando Allah Yar, Sindh for two days to use it as a barrier for Muharram processions. According to local rescuers, who were called in the police station for medical aid, the driver died of cardiac arrest. Police have dispatched his body to his native city without postmortem.
