Four injured in Jamrud firingBy

Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Four injured in Jamrud firing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

JAMRUD: Four persons sustained injuries in a firing incident at Ghundi locality in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Monday, official sources said. The sources said that a jirga was in progress to settle a land dispute between the two parties of Abdaalkhel tribe when one of them opened fire, leaving four persons injured. The injured, whose identity could not be ascertained, were shifted to a hospital where one of them was stated to be in a critical condition. The police launched an investigation after registering a case.

