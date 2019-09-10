Four injured in Jamrud firingBy

JAMRUD: Four persons sustained injuries in a firing incident at Ghundi locality in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Monday, official sources said. The sources said that a jirga was in progress to settle a land dispute between the two parties of Abdaalkhel tribe when one of them opened fire, leaving four persons injured. The injured, whose identity could not be ascertained, were shifted to a hospital where one of them was stated to be in a critical condition. The police launched an investigation after registering a case.