Bodywants mine workers registered with EOBI

KARAK: The central coordinator for the Pakistan Workers Federation Shaukat Ali Anjum has said that thousands of mine workers of district Karak were not registered with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and they were not paid a single penny in case of their death or injuries.

He was talking to the media persons here on Monday during a visit to the district and the Tehsil Municipal Administration Karak.

The central coordinator for PWF said the EBOI pay death grant to the workers, who died in the line of their duty and Rs1,00,000 cash was paid to the worker for the marriage of their children.

He added that free medical facilities in hospitals and free education were offered to children as well.

However, he pointed out that thousands of workers of Karak district were not registered with the EOBI and they were deprived of the facilities being provided by the institution to the workers.