SHO arrested over illegal detention

FAISALABAD: Station House Officer (SHO) of City Tandlianwala was arrested on charges of detaining a man illegally.

According to police spokesman, during checking SP Sadar Muhammad Nadeem Shahid found Muhammad Yawar of Chak 426/G-B in the lockup of police post Toran of City Tandlianwala police station.

The detainee told the SP that he was detained in the locked for the last 9-10 days without any justification. When the SP inquired about his detention, the post in charge Muhammad Ansar ASI replied that Muhammad Yawar was wanted in a case of City Tandlianwala registered under section 380 PPC on 27-8-2019 but his arrest was not mentioned in the daily register.

However, his arrest is in the notice of SHO City Tandlianwala. Taking serious notice of illegal detention of the accused, SP Sadar ordered arrest of SHO City Tandlianwala Bashir Naul and In-charge police post Toran Muhammad Ansar ASI.