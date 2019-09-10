close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

Ghusal ceremony of shrine of Sultan Bahu

National

September 10, 2019

JHANG: Ghusal of the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu was performed by Sajjada Nasheen Sahibzada Najeeb Sultan with rose water here on Monday.

A large number of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad arrived to attend the Urs. Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehmoob Sultan also visited the shrine.

The ceremonies of the urs will conclude on Ashura evening. Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the devotees.

Traffic police officials have been directed to divert the vehicles of devotees to Ring Road to avoid traffic jam in the city.

A large number of policemen have been deployed for security. Volunteers and bomb disposal squads have also been deployed for security, CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates have been installed in and around the shrine.

