SCCI arranges investment moot, business awards in Azerbaijan

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Opportunities Conference and Business Excellence Awards function in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to a press release, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand attended the function.

A total of 16 companies were awarded gold medals in industrial, commercial, services, and retail sectors, while 10 firms were honoured with export trophy awards on the occasion.

Faiz Muhammad Faizi, President, SCCI, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, the chamber senior vice president, Saad Khan Zahid, vice president Haris Mufti, KPIOC and BEA 2019 Chairman, Zahidullah Shinwari, Ambassador of Pakistan in Azerbaijan, Saeed Khan Mohmand, SCCI executive committee members, KPBOIT, awards winners, along with businessmen, importers and exporters were present in a large number at the event.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, and Saeed Khan Mohmand during the ceremony awarded gold medals to companies for demonstrating outstanding performance in industrial, commercial, services, construction and retail sectors.

The companies included Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Associate Industries Limited, Wasay Laboratories Pvt Limited, UNISA Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Deans Industries, International Marketing Company, Al Imdad General Trading Company, Swat Agro Chemicals, Travel and More, City University of Science and Information Technology, Haris Mehmood Pvt Limited, Makka Agency, R-Sheen Fashion Paradise, AYS International, Toyota Khyber Motors, and Zahid Traders.

Similarly, Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Cherat Cement Company Limited, Top Stars Industries Pvt Limited, Pedro Pharmaceuticals Labs Pvt Limited, Daudson Armoury Pvt Limited, Alpha Pipe Industries Pvt Limited, MMC General Hospital, Rakaposhi Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited and Peshawar Model School were awarded export trophy for displaying performance in industrial and commercial sectors in year 2017-18.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the SCCI and Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aiming at to joint make efforts to give boost mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, besides to strengthen business to business contacts and take mutual benefits from each other experiences. Faiz Muhammad, while speaking on the occasion, invited the Azerbaijan investors to make investment in different potentials sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also mentioned incentives to industries, which were being offered in the province.

He thanked the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with traders and Azerbaijan Baku businessmen for their role in making the investment conference successful.

The SCCI chief expressed the hope that the conference would open a new chapter of cooperation in trade and investment with Azerbaijan, which would further strengthen mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Zahidullah Shinwari in his address termed the KPIOC was a milestone achievement of the SCCI and asked the Azerbaijan investors to take full advantages from investment opportunities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ghazanfar Bilour also addressed the conference and said the SCCI event would give a boost to investment in Pakistan and also enhance bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Shaukat Yousafzai, while addressing the conference, praised the SCCI and business community for arranging a mega investment event in Baku, Azerbaijan. They assured the Governments of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would full facilitate the Azerbaijan investors.

Mushtaq Ghani said Pakistan is a peaceful country and lucrative destination for foreign as well as local investors.

He said both Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed cordial economic and trade relations, which needed to be further strengthened. He mentioned that vast opportunities existed to make investment in energy, tourism, textile, mineral, pharmaceutical, honey and agriculture.

On the sidelines of the KP Investment conference, a business-to-business meeting was also held between the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan investors evinced a keen interest in investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.