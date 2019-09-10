Factory gutted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A cloth factory was gutted by fire in the area of Dijkot police station. Police spokesman said the fire erupted in the cloth factory situated at Dijkot Road due to unknown reasons. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cloths, cotton and other material. Due to fire, the roof of the factory also caved in. The fire fighters of Rescue 1122 brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.
