close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Four die in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Four devotees died in a road accident here on Monday. Syed Irfan Shah, Numan Muneer, Syed Hussain Shah and Muhammad Zahid of Lahore were heading towards Pakpattan to visit the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar when another speeding car hit them. As a result, Irfan Shah, Numan, Syed Hussain and Zahid died on the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan