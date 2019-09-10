Four die in road accident

PAKPATTAN: Four devotees died in a road accident here on Monday. Syed Irfan Shah, Numan Muneer, Syed Hussain Shah and Muhammad Zahid of Lahore were heading towards Pakpattan to visit the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar when another speeding car hit them. As a result, Irfan Shah, Numan, Syed Hussain and Zahid died on the spot.